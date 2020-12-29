  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Salary cuts, anxieties about future affect two-wheeler customers more, says Rajiv Bajaj

Updated : December 29, 2020 08:31 PM IST

Auto dealers expect this slump in demand to continue into January and well into the fourth quarter as well.
Walk-ins to showrooms have already dropped significantly in metro cities, multiple dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to indicated.
Salary cuts, anxieties about future affect two-wheeler customers more, says Rajiv Bajaj

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

MF Corner: Experts explain new risk rules for mutual funds effective from Jan 1

MF Corner: Experts explain new risk rules for mutual funds effective from Jan 1

FPIs infuse over Rs 1.64 lakh crore in Indian equities so far in 2020; Here's the trend

FPIs infuse over Rs 1.64 lakh crore in Indian equities so far in 2020; Here's the trend

India versus Australia 2nd Test Day 4: India wins by 8 wickets; level series 1-1

India versus Australia 2nd Test Day 4: India wins by 8 wickets; level series 1-1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement