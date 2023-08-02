1 Min Read
SAIC Motor will leverage its technological advantages to jointly develop new products with Audi. SAIC Motor launched its innovative development strategy in 2014, focusing on electrification, intelligent connectivity, sharing, and globalisation.
SAIC Motor, China’s largest carmaker, recently announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with German manufacturer Audi to jointly develop intelligent and electric vehicles (EVs).
The partnership aims to speed up Audi’s development of new EVs to meet the demand of Chinese customers for premium connected EVs, the company said in a statement.
SAIC Motor will leverage its technological advantages to jointly develop new products with Audi.
SAIC Motor launched its innovative development strategy in 2014, focusing on electrification, intelligent connectivity, sharing, and globalisation.
Based on their successful cooperation and respective strengths in innovative technologies, SAIC Motor and Audi will actively expand to launch next-generation EV models quickly and efficiently to enter new market segments.
This partnership is expected to nurture new growth drivers through innovation and transformation.
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary
Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when
Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read