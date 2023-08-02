SAIC Motor will leverage its technological advantages to jointly develop new products with Audi. SAIC Motor launched its innovative development strategy in 2014, focusing on electrification, intelligent connectivity, sharing, and globalisation.

SAIC Motor, China’s largest carmaker, recently announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with German manufacturer Audi to jointly develop intelligent and electric vehicles (EVs).

The partnership aims to speed up Audi’s development of new EVs to meet the demand of Chinese customers for premium connected EVs, the company said in a statement.

Based on their successful cooperation and respective strengths in innovative technologies, SAIC Motor and Audi will actively expand to launch next-generation EV models quickly and efficiently to enter new market segments.

This partnership is expected to nurture new growth drivers through innovation and transformation.