CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsSAIC Motor and Audi join forces to develop next generation EVs

SAIC Motor and Audi join forces to develop next-generation EVs

SAIC Motor and Audi join forces to develop next-generation EVs
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 4:44:32 PM IST (Published)

SAIC Motor will leverage its technological advantages to jointly develop new products with Audi. SAIC Motor launched its innovative development strategy in 2014, focusing on electrification, intelligent connectivity, sharing, and globalisation.

SAIC Motor, China’s largest carmaker, recently announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with German manufacturer Audi to jointly develop intelligent and electric vehicles (EVs).

The partnership aims to speed up Audi’s development of new EVs to meet the demand of Chinese customers for premium connected EVs, the company said in a statement.
SAIC Motor will leverage its technological advantages to jointly develop new products with Audi.
SAIC Motor launched its innovative development strategy in 2014, focusing on electrification, intelligent connectivity, sharing, and globalisation.
Also Read: Chinese carmaker BYD faces Indian tax investigation: Report
Based on their successful cooperation and respective strengths in innovative technologies, SAIC Motor and Audi will actively expand to launch next-generation EV models quickly and efficiently to enter new market segments.
This partnership is expected to nurture new growth drivers through innovation and transformation.
Know more: UP tops EVs on road, beats Maharashtra and Karnataka combined
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Audi GroupSAIC Motor

Recommended Articles

View All
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X