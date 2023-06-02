Sachin Tendulkar adds Lamborghini Urus S to his luxury cars' collection

Sachin has bought the Lamborghini Urus S which is worth Rs 4.18 crore in India. He is believed to be among the first Indian celebrities to own this version of the SUV.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has upgraded his collection of luxury cars with a new Lamborghini Urus S. As per reports, Sachin has bought the Lamborghini Urus S which is worth Rs 4.18 crore in India. He is believed to be among the first Indian celebrities to own this version of the SUV. The 'master blaster' owns multiple luxury cars and is known for extensive collections of BMWs.

Touted to be among the fastest SUVs in the market, Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and further up to a top speed of 305 kmph. It features a twin-turbo 4.0-litre engine that can produce 457 bhp of power and 850 Nm of maximum torque.

The SUV comes to a stop from 100 kmph in just 33.7m, thanks to its advanced braking system. The Urus S also features three off-road modes for sand, snow and mud. Unlike its Performante variant, the Urus S comes with an air suspension system to provide a better driving experience.

Urus S features different wheels along with a few cosmetic changes to the exterior including a new bumper and a bonnet, setting it apart from the Performante variant.

Recently, Sachin was spotted driving a white Porsche 911 Turbo S in Mumbai by CS12 Vlogs. The Porsche is also believed to be a new entrant to his collection and as per a Livemint report, the car’s registration number belonged to SRT Sports Management, a company associated with the legendary cricketer.

Since Sachin is the brand ambassador of BMW in India, he owns an extensive collection of BMW cars which include some notable models such as the BMW 7-Series Li, BMW X5M, BMW i8, and BMW 5-Series.

Apart from Sachin, India captain Rohit Sharma is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus but a different variant.