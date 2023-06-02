Sachin Tendulkar adds Lamborghini Urus S to his luxury cars' collection

Sachin has bought the Lamborghini Urus S which is worth Rs 4.18 crore in India. He is believed to be among the first Indian celebrities to own this version of the SUV.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has upgraded his collection of luxury cars with a new Lamborghini Urus S. As per reports, Sachin has bought the Lamborghini Urus S which is worth Rs 4.18 crore in India. He is believed to be among the first Indian celebrities to own this version of the SUV. The 'master blaster' owns multiple luxury cars and is known for extensive collections of BMWs.

Touted to be among the fastest SUVs in the market, Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and further up to a top speed of 305 kmph. It features a twin-turbo 4.0-litre engine that can produce 457 bhp of power and 850 Nm of maximum torque.