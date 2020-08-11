  • SENSEX
Rs 2,270-cr investment aimed at expanding product portfolio, upgrading technology, safety: Daimler India

Updated : August 11, 2020 09:06 AM IST

This investment would be made into its India factory located just outside Chennai, at the Oragadam Automotive Corridor.
DICV said it would foray into the used trucks market thanks to a newly launched programme, Bharat Benz Exchange.
The company would also begin running two shifts from this week.
