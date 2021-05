COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Tamil Nadu and due to this situation, Royal Enfield had decided to shut their facilities in the state from May 27-29. To assess the impact and also understand the near-term outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield.

On capacity utilisation, Dasari said, “We are working somewhere around 60-65 percent partly because there isn’t enough supply chain, there is lots of shortages and all that and we also didn’t want to bring too many people so we are spreading out the lines and making sure that the employees are safe.”

On new launches Dasari said, “I am sure there will be plenty of pent-up demand. We are doing exceptionally well in our international markets. We have a bunch of new models to launch which is now getting clogged up a little bit so we will have to launch those new models, so demand side I am not concerned at all.”

On the demand picture, he said, “We have a pretty sizeable backlog, we have fairly good idents from our international teams as well as we need to produce some for future launches, some inventory so that we can deliver on the day of the launch. So we have enough to easily take over more than two months for the production.”

On growth, he said, “It will certainly be at least a high single-digit that is very conservative. I would say at least a double-digit growth over last year should be something that we should be targeting.”

On the export market, Dasari said, “Our longer-term goal is to be at least 20 percent outside India so we are adding a network, we are doing very well in most parts of the world where there are lesser lockdowns.”

On employees contracting COVID Dasari said, “We are very careful how we take care of our employees. It is very unfortunate that about 800 of our employees out of maybe a total of 5,000 or so did confirm positive for COVID. Two youngsters, one was at a plant and one was at the head office actually passes away, very unfortunate.”