Royal Enfield to recall 2.36 lakh Classic, Bullet and Meteor models to fix ignition coil defect

Royal Enfield will recall its select motorcycle models produced between December 2020 and April 2021, following the discovery of a defect in the ignition coil, the company said on Wednesday.

According to a company statement, the defect in the ignition coil can cause misfiring and in rare cases, an electric short circuit, besides reducing the vehicle’s performance.

In view of this, the company will recall 2,36,966 motorcycles of Classic, Bullet and Meteor models sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and Malaysia.

The statement said that the defect was discovered during routine internal testing. “The issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021,” it said, adding the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above-mentioned period.

“But, in keeping with safety regulations, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above-mentioned time period as a precautionary measure,” the statement read.

The company will recall Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, while the Classic and Bullet models produced and sold between January and April 2021. These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required.

Royal Enfield, however, estimates that less than 10 percent of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part.

For the task, Royal Enfield service teams and local dealerships will reach out to the respective consumers.

“We are committed to swiftly implement the recall action, and customers will be proactively contacted through respective local dealerships”, said the company.

The company has also requested the concerned consumers to proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops or call it on 1800 210 007.