Royal Enfield to recall 2.36 lakh Classic, Bullet and Meteor models to fix ignition coil defect

Updated : May 19, 2021 17:17:21 IST

The defect in the ignition coil can cause misfiring and in rare cases, an electric short circuit, besides reducing the vehicle’s performance
The company will recall 2,36,966 motorcycles of Classic, Bullet and Meteor models sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia
The company has also requested the affected consumers to proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield workshops or call on 1800 210 007.
Published : May 19, 2021 05:16 PM IST

