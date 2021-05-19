Royal Enfield to recall 2.36 lakh Classic, Bullet and Meteor models to fix ignition coil defect Updated : May 19, 2021 17:17:21 IST The defect in the ignition coil can cause misfiring and in rare cases, an electric short circuit, besides reducing the vehicle’s performance The company will recall 2,36,966 motorcycles of Classic, Bullet and Meteor models sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia The company has also requested the affected consumers to proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield workshops or call on 1800 210 007. Published : May 19, 2021 05:16 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply