Royal Enfield to launch Scram 411 on March 15; what to expect

Royal Enfield is all set to drive in the Scram 411, a stripped-back version of the Himalayan, on March 15. The company will announce the prices for the new model the same day.

The Scram is a road-biased derivative of the purpose-built adventure motorcycle Himalayan with some distinctive features. Unlike the Himalayan, the Scram will not have windscreen and the tubular metal structures around the fuel tank will be turned into a small fuel tank shroud. The new bike will sport a metal headlamp cowl which is different from the styling of the Himalayan.

Apart from this, the Scram 411 will come with a stepped seat, wide handlebars and an upswept exhaust.

The most significant change in the new bike is that it will get a smaller 19-inch front wheel instead of the 21-inch wheel on the Himalayan. However, the bike will retain the 17-inch multi-spoke wheel at the rear end. The smaller wheel may also come with a smaller disc brake.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets power from the same 411cc single-cylinder engine that ran the Himalayan. The engine is paired with the same 5-speed gearbox as that of the previous bike . The 411cc single-cylinder engine produces 24.3 BHP and 32 Nm of maximum power output.

The Scram 411 is likely to come with a Tripper Navigation with Bluetooth connectivity. This may be coupled with the semi-digital instrument cluster, conventional lighting and dual-channel ABS as standard.

According to the leaked images of the Scram 411, the bike will be available in at least two dual-tone colour options.

Although Royal Enfield has not revealed the price of the bike, it is expected to be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), HT Auto reported. Prices of the Royal Enfield Himalayan range from Rs 2.14 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh, depending on the colour option.

