Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors to launch first electric motorcycle by 2025, to spend Rs 250-300 crore as capex: Exclusive

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, while speaking to CNBC-TV18, confirmed that the company is already working on electric vehicle platforms and plans to launch its first premium electric motorcycle by 2025.

Royal Enfield, India’s leading motorcycle manufacturer in the middleweight segment, will invest Rs 250-300 crore in executing its electric vehicle (EV) strategy. “25-30% of Royal Enfield’s Rs 1,000 crore capital allocation for FY24 will go towards electric vehicles,” said an industry source requesting anonymity.

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, while speaking to CNBC-TV18, confirmed that the company is already working on electric vehicle platforms and plans to launch its first premium electric motorcycle by 2025. “We spent two years assessing the market and understanding what the customer wants from Royal Enfield. We are now in investment and execution mode and are establishing our supply chain. We promise to bring a disruptive gorgeous motorcycle to customers by 2025,” he said.