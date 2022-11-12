Auto This Week: Royal Enfield launches Super Meteor 650; Toyota discontinues Urban Cruiser and more

By CNBCTV18.com

From the launch of a brand-new cruiser motorbike from Royal Enfield to Tata Motors rolling out the 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility, the week has been exciting for the auto world with some big announcements coming from the top automakers. Here’s a look at some of this week’s top Auto stories.

This week witnessed the launch of a brand-new cruiser motorbike from Royal Enfield, the much-awaited Super Meteor 650. While Toyota Kirloskar announced that it will be entering the CNG segment with Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder the company also discontinued the Urban Cruiser in India due to poor sales. This week Tata Motors achieved another milestone as it rolled out the 50,000th EV from its Pune facility.

Here’s a look at some of this week’s top Auto stories.

Royal Enfield Unveils the Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield on Tuesday unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 for the international market. The bike was showcased at International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA) 2022. It is based on the 650 twin-engine platform with a new chassis.

The cruiser comes in two variants, the Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer which is offered in seven colours. The deliveries of the bike will begin in Europe in early 2023, as per a statement from Royal Enfield.

Tata Motors rolled out their 50000th EV

The company said a favourable policy environment, positive word of mouth, practical product options, better ride and handling and attractive pricing have helped the company to achieve this feat ahead of the target.

Auto Expo 2023 to return after a 3-year gap

India's biggest motor show, the Auto Expo is set to return in January 2023 after a gap of three years due to COVID-19. The prominent theme is expected to be the future of mobility, with special emphasis on electric and alternate-fuel vehicles.

However, some big automobile companies including M&M, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda may miss the event , as per a CNBC-TV18 report. The negotiations are underway and in a few weeks it will be confirmed if these automakers will attend the event, the report added.

Toyota Urban Cruiser discontinued in India

Japanese auto major Toyota has delisted its compact SUV Urban Cruiser from its official website indicating its discontinuation in the Indian market due to declining sales. The compact SUV sourced from the company’s compatriot Maruti Suzuki was the second model to be launched in India under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance.