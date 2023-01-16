Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new bike in the price range of Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh, ex-showroom. The cruiser is the third bike in RE's portfolio which boasts of a twin-cylinder 650 cc engine and follows the successful and acclaimed Interceptor and the Continental GT.

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is set to launch its much-awaited bike, the Super Meteor 650 on January 16. The cruiser is the third bike in RE's portfolio which boasts of a twin-cylinder 650 cc engine and follows the successful and acclaimed Interceptor and the Continental GT. The bike is a larger and much-more powerful version of the Meteor 350.

The bike was first globally unveiled at Milan Motorcycle Show in Italy on October 8 and was also showcased at the 2022 Rider Mania in Goa, a three-day event organised by Royal Enfield.

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be the most expensive product in the company’s current portfolio mostly because of its premium features and hardware. Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new bike in the price range of Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh, ex-showroom.

Super Meteor 650 design

This new Super Meteor 650 is likely to come equipped with a round headlamp, tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and broad rear fender. In terms of dimensions, the bike is also pretty huge and features crispier bodywork in comparison to other Royal Enfield bikes.

In terms of street presence, it is 2,260 mm long, 890 mm wide, 1,155 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1,500 mm. The upcoming bike will also have a ground clearance of 135 mm, suggesting its cruiser-like driving dynamics.

The new Royal Enfield bike will be offered in three colour options - Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. Apart from the colour schemes and accessories, all these variants will be identical in terms of powertrain and features.

Powertrain and variants

Royal Enfield is likely to introduce two variants of Super Meteor 650 – Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer (GT). In terms of powertrain, the new Super Meteor 650 will get its power through a 648cc air-and-oil cooled parallel-twin engine, which would be tweaked for the different airbox and exhaust systems, bespoke mapping and slightly shorter final gearing.

The power unit is likely to churn out 47hp and 52Nm of torque. It would be paired to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

In terms of features, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will get several firsts for the manufacturer and is likely to come equipped with a Showa USD fork and an LED headlight. The bike will ride on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm front and 300 mm rear discs. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.