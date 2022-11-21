Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser India launch likely in January 2023

The company accepted pre-bookings for attendees at Rider Mania. However, it will start taking bookings from the public at large after the bike is officially launched in January 2023

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser, which was launched at the 2022 EICMA in Milan, was showcased for the first time in India at the ongoing Royal Enfield Rider Mania event in Goa.

The cruiser bike, expected to be the most expensive Royal Enfield to date, is likely to be launched in India in January 2023. However, the company has not announced its official launch date.

Royal Enfield accepted pre-bookings for attendees at Rider Mania. The company will start taking bookings from the public at large after the bike is officially launched in January 2023.

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Super Meteor 650 will be available in Standard and Tourer variants in India. The standard variant or the ‘Solo tourer’ comes in Astral Blue, Astral Green, Astral Black, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green colour options. The tourer variant comes in two colour options -- Celestial Blue and Celestial Red.

The motorcycle is estimated to cost around Rs 3.5 lakh – Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will carry the same 648cc, air-oil-cooled, parallel twin engine as the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. The engine generates 47PS of max power at 7250rpm and 52.3Nm at a peak torque of 5650 rpm. The bike comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Design

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will get an all-new chassis and include a number of firsts for the Chennai-based marque. The bike will be the first Royal Enfield to come with a Showa USD fork, full-LED headlight and Tripper Navigation pod as standard fitment. The new engine is fitted in a new frame with a more relaxed rake angle.

The seat stands at 740mm in height and the bike has a ground clearance of 135mm. With the 15.7-litre fuel tank fully brimmed, the bike weighs 241 kg, making it the heaviest modern-day Royal Enfield bike.