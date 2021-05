Royal Enfield, on May 27, said that it has shut production units in Chennai for three days as 9 percent out of its roughly 9000 plus workforce has been affected by COVID-19 over the last few months.

“Majority of these people have recovered or are actively recovering across the country. We have extended complete support to all our people during these times”, a Royal Enfield spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

The bike maker says it has shut down manufacturing facilities in Chennai from May 27 to May 29 for the safety of workers and to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. Royal Enfield intends to resume operations on May 31.

“Given local lockdowns across states impacting retail operations, the company does not foresee any significant impact on the ability to cater to demand due to this shutdown”, the spokesperson said.

According to company sources, Royal Enfield has not faced any labour issues at its plants, unlike industry peers, Renault-Nissan and Hyundai which are dealing with workers strike due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Approximately 175-220 employees across Royal Enfield facilities in Chennai have taken ill due to COVID-19 in recent weeks, sources told CNBC-TV18. The company has set up a 70-bed facility to provide medical aid to its workers.

“We have extended all medical and financial support to employees and staff to tide over these tough times. We have set up a Covid Care facility and isolation centre in Chennai, and are also providing facilities such as insurance cover, free online doctor consultation, vaccination sponsorship, among other measures”, said a Royal Enfield official.

Royal Enfield, like other automobile manufacturers, has been grappling with chip shortages for the past few months and the lockdowns have impacted the supply of other components too. The company confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that it is moderating production due to supply chain issues but did not share details on the exact impact on production.