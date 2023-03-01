Royal Enfield sales up 21% in February, sells 1 lakh Hunter 350s in 6 months

Royal Enfield also said that it has extended its partnership with motorcycle tour curator Vintage Rides till 2025. With this partnership, both companies aim to continue to bring adventure and respectful travel to motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe.

Homegrown motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it posted sales of 71,544 bikes in February 2023 as against 59,160 units sold during the same month in FY22. Eicher Motors’ subsidiary exported 7,108 motorcycles during the month as compared to 7,025 during the same period last year.

Royal Enfield, in a statement, also said that it has sold more than 1 lakh units of the Hunter 350 worldwide, since its launch just six months ago. This also includes the sales figures for the South-East Asian and European markets.

MOTORCYCLE SALES FEBRUARY YTD 2023 2022 Growth 2022’23 2021'22 Growth Domestic 64,436 52,135 24% 6,74,956 4,62,759 46% Exports 7,108 7,025 1% 87,704 71,832 22% Total 71,544 59,160 21% 7,62,660 5,34,591 43%

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, said, “The overall performance continues to stay encouraging in the domestic market. In just six months since its launch in August 2022, the Hunter 350 has gained popularity among young Indians, and today has more than a hundred thousand motorcycles on the roads.”

With more than 1 lakh Hunters sold in just six months, Royal Enfield has managed to sell around 17,000 bikes per month. The Hunter 350, which shares its engine with the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350, is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes equipped with a 349cc two-valve air-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm at 4,000rpm. The bike also features modern styling and has brighter and more youthful paint options to choose from.

ABS is standard across the board, but as a result of its rear disc brake, the Metro gets a dual-channel system, while the Retro makes do with a single-channel unit. As has been the case with recent RE launches, there will be a whole suite of optional accessories available to deck out the bike as per your liking, including the Tripper navigation pod.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield also said that it has extended its partnership with motorcycle tour curator Vintage Rides till 2025. With this partnership, both companies aim to continue to bring adventure and respectful travel to motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe.

Vintage Rides was born in India following a 20,000km journey on a Royal Enfield across the Indian continent by Alexandre Zurcher, who was only 19 years old at the time. Currently, the agency hosts guided tours on four continents and 19 countries. It also adds two new destinations to its list every year. So far, it has operated over 1,000 tours exclusively on Royal Enfield motorcycles since 2006.