Royal Enfield has announced its decision to temporarily halt production at its manufacturing unit in Chennai to prioritise the safety of its employees in light of the rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. This was revealed by Eicher Motors in an exchange filing on May 12.

According to reports, the company’s manufacturing units in Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal will remain closed between May 13, 2021 and May 16.

The company will undertake maintenance activity at its manufacturing plants during these four days. Royal Enfield does not foresee any significant impact on its ability to meet the demands of the customers due to the on-going lockdowns in various parts of the country.

The company also noted it continues to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate action as and when the situation improves. It will decide its future course of action as per the directives issued by government and administration.

In its advisory, issued to all dealerships across the states in India, the company has asked all to follow the regulations and guidelines issued by the local administration during this COVID-19 lockdown period. All employees across Royal Enfield's offices, including corporate offices in Chennai and Gurgaon, will continue to work from home, until further notice, the company mentioned in its filling.