Royal Enfield's 'most-affordable' Hunter 350 revealed — check price, design, other details

Ahead of the market arrival of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on August 7, the company has started dispatching the bike to its dealerships across India. The bike, which is touted to be the most-affordable offering by Royal Enfield, was spotted undisguised, revealing its design details.

Although the Hunter 350 has been spotted many times in the past couple of years, this is the first time that the final version of the bike was spotted undisguised. As per the latest images of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the bike will come in two colours — a single-tone silver shade and dual-tone blue and white paint scheme.

The bike appears to be a compact motorcycle with a single-piece seat, a short and stubby exhaust, and ten-spoke alloys, or spoke wheels.

Latest photos of the Hunter 350 show it to have a round-shaped headlamp, fork cover gaiters and an offset instrument cluster. The instrument cluster appears to be similar to the Meteor 350 and Scram 411. It does not appear to be accompanied with the Tripper navigation pod, Autocar India reported.

The switchgear and grips of the bike also appear similar to those of the Meteor.

The company is yet to reveal the details and specifications of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350. However, its homologation document revealed that the bike will have the same engine as the Meteor 350. This means Hunter 350 will be powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine. In other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the engine churns out 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The Hunter 350 is expected to get a disc brake at the front and a disc/drum unit at the rear along with a single/dual-channel ABS.