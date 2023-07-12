Royal Enfield set to launch 2-3 motorcycles in next five months: Exclusive

The sources also said that Royal Enfield could launch the new 350cc Bullet Platform very soon.

Premium motorcycle brand Royal Enfield is set to launch 2-3 motorcycles in the next five months, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The new Royal Enfield 450cc Himalayan is likely to be launched in the next three months, while the Himalayan 411 & Scram 411 sales will continue, according to the sources.

Shares of Eicher Motors are up for the second day in a row today after the stock had a five-day losing streak, during which it had lost over Rs 12,000 crore in market capitalisation.

Kotak Institutional Equities also wrote in a note that Eicher Motors will find it difficult to sustain both its market share, as well as profitability. The brokerage has maintained its sell rating on the stock and cut its price target to Rs 2,720 from Rs 3,310 earlier.

Shares of Eicher Motors are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 3,283.35,