Royal Enfield set to launch 2-3 motorcycles in next five months: Exclusive

Premium motorcycle brand Royal Enfield is set to launch 2-3 motorcycles in the next five months, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The sources also said that Royal Enfield could launch the new 350cc Bullet Platform very soon.

The new Royal Enfield 450cc Himalayan is likely to be launched in the next three months, while the Himalayan 411 & Scram 411 sales will continue, according to the sources.