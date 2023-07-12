CNBC TV18
Royal Enfield set to launch 2-3 motorcycles in next five months: Exclusive

By Parikshit Luthra  Jul 12, 2023 1:21:49 PM IST (Updated)

The sources also said that Royal Enfield could launch the new 350cc Bullet Platform very soon.

Premium motorcycle brand Royal Enfield is set to launch 2-3 motorcycles in the next five months, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The sources also said that Royal Enfield could launch the new 350cc Bullet Platform very soon.
The new Royal Enfield 450cc Himalayan is likely to be launched in the next three months, while the Himalayan 411 & Scram 411 sales will continue, according to the sources.
