Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' sales hit 39-month low in August
Updated : September 03, 2019 10:52 AM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, on Sunday reported a 24 percent drop in sales in August year-on-year.
The August sales for the iconic bikemaker are the lowest in 39 months as the automobile industry in the country remains in the grip a slowdown.
The sales of motorcycles with engine capacity of up to 350cc declined by 32 percent YoY during the month to 44,694 units.
