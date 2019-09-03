Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' sales hit 39-month low in August

Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, on Sunday reported a 24 percent drop in sales in August year-on-year. The August sales for the iconic bikemaker are the lowest in 39 months as the automobile industry in the country remains in the grip a slowdown.

The sales of the Royal Enfield motorcyle dropped 24 percent YoY to 52,904 units in August. The company sold 69,377 units in the corresponding month last year.

The sales of motorcycles with engine capacity of up to 350cc declined by 32 percent YoY during the month to 44,694 units. The company sold 65,712 units in the same month last year, a drop of more than 20,000 units.

However, motorcycles with engine capacity above 350cc saw a jump in sales of 124 percent YoY. The sales went up from 3,665 units to 8,210 in a yearâ€™s time.

Eicher Motors saw more than a 200 percent uptick in its export numbers. The company 1,363 units in August 2018, and more than trebled the number last month with 4,152 units, a jump of 205 percent.