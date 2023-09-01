Royal Enfield launches the all-new Bullet 350, prices start at Rs 1.73 lakh

2 Min Read
Eicher Motors has unveiled the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The motorcycle is priced from Rs 1,73,562 onwards and comes in three variants.
While the Military Red and Military Black variants will bear the starting price tag, the Bullet Standard will see a price of Rs 1.97 lakh. The top variant or the Bullet Black Gold will be priced at approximately Rs 2.16 lakh.
All models will be available for bookings in India starting today. Retail sales are expected to kickstart from September 3 onwards.
All variants come with some signature Bullet elements: the winged badge on the fuel tank bearing Royal Enfield’s signature crown logo, and the brand’s celebrated Madras Stripes - hand-painted to this very day.
“While bookings begin today pan-India, our sales in Europe are expected to start by the end of October,” said B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield.
“The Bullet is what brought us to the party,” said Eicher Motors’ MD and CEO, Siddhartha Lal, reminiscing on the heritage of the Bullet brand.
“The Bullet 350 has helped build the Royal Enfield empire,” he added, “It is our North Star; it keeps us honest and unwavering.”
Eicher Motors made headlines on Thursday when Lal announced that Royal Enfield’s first EV offering was 24 months away and would launch only by 2025.
“We still love our petrol bikes,” he quipped. Lal said that the company wouldn’t launch an e-bike until consumers fully understood the product. “There are players who are launching EVs that do not sell,” he added.
The 2023 Bullet 350 joins a long list of Bullets that have been in production since 1932. The brand holds a Guinness World Record for being the oldest motorcycle in continuous production.
