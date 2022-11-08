Royal Enfield launches Super Meteor 650 cruisier motorcycle

It comes in two distinct variants — the Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer — and in seven colourways. Deliveries in Europe will begin by early 2023.
Royal Enfield on Tuesday unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 for the mid-sized cruiser market.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event
IST1 Min(s) Read
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
In a statement, Royal Enfield said that the new motorcycle is centred around the acclaimed 648cc twin platform that’s been rigorously tested and, since 2018, has had worldwide recognition within the multi-award-winning Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650.
The bike was showcased at International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA) 2022. It is based on the highly acclaimed 650 twin engine with a new chassis developed for comfort and an effortless glide down long highways.
It comes in two distinct variants — the Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer — and in seven colourways. Deliveries in Europe will begin by early 2023, Royal Enfield said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!