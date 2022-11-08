Cross
    auto News

    Royal Enfield launches Super Meteor 650 cruisier motorcycle

    Royal Enfield launches Super Meteor 650 cruisier motorcycle

    Royal Enfield launches Super Meteor 650 cruisier motorcycle
    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    It comes in two distinct variants — the Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer — and in seven colourways. Deliveries in Europe will begin by early 2023.

    Royal Enfield on Tuesday unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 for the mid-sized cruiser market.

    In a statement, Royal Enfield said that the new motorcycle is centred around the acclaimed 648cc twin platform that’s been rigorously tested and, since 2018, has had worldwide recognition within the multi-award-winning Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650.
    The bike was showcased at International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA) 2022. It is based on the highly acclaimed 650 twin engine with a new chassis developed for comfort and an effortless glide down long highways.
    It comes in two distinct variants — the Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer — and in seven colourways. Deliveries in Europe will begin by early 2023, Royal Enfield said.
    Also Read: Bike review: Royal Enfield Hunter350 heats up competition in motorcycle space
