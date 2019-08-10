Royal Enfield launches its cheapest variant; prices start at Rs 1.12 lakh

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday announced the launch of six new variants of its iconic bike Bullet at prices starting at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), besides 250 retail touchpoints tier II and III cities and towns.

A part of the Eicher group, Royal Enfield currently has 930 dealer touch points pan-India. The bookings for the new variants start from Friday, the company said in a release.