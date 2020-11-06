  • SENSEX
Royal Enfield launches all-new cruiser bike Meteor 350

Updated : November 06, 2020 02:12 PM IST

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three editions, – the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova.
The new Meteor 350 adds to Royal Enfield’s legacy of cruisers beginning in the 1990s with the Citybike, followed by Lightning and Thunderbird.
