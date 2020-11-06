Auto Royal Enfield launches all-new cruiser bike Meteor 350 Updated : November 06, 2020 02:12 PM IST The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three editions, – the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova. The new Meteor 350 adds to Royal Enfield’s legacy of cruisers beginning in the 1990s with the Citybike, followed by Lightning and Thunderbird. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.