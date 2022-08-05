Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed ahead of launch; check expected features

By CNBCTV18.com

Ahead of Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s launch, the bike has been unveiled to fans. Royal Enfield’s Managing Director Siddhartha Lal gave the first scoop on the upcoming motorcycle. Lal uploaded a video on Instagram sharing the first look of the bike.

“I’m not really supposed to show you this yet, but I’m the boss man. Presenting the beautiful, brand new Hunter 350 from Royal Enfield,” wrote Lal on the Instagram post. The post has already garnered over 11,000 likes.

While prices haven’t been revealed, the Hunter 350 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.5-1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is also going to be a part of Royal Enfield's ‘Make It Yours’ personalisation programme, reported Car and Bike.

For those looking forward to the most affordable entry in the Royal Enfield lineup, the Hunter 350 will be officially launched on August 7. Reports have confirmed that the bike will be available in multiple variants - Retro, Metro and Metro Rebel.

Images have shown that the bike appears to be a compact motorcycle with a single-piece seat, a short and stubby exhaust, and ten-spoke alloys, or spoke wheels. The bike is also expected to come in at least two colour tones.

The homologation document filings from the company have revealed that the bike will be powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine. The same engine is outfitted in the Meteor 350, in which the engine is able to output 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The engine will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Though from early looks, the exhaust system seems to be entirely new. The motorcycle is also expected to come with disc brakes at the front and a disc/drum unit at the rear along with a single/dual-channel ABS.

The dimensions of the Hunter 350 are 2,055 mm X 800 mm X 1,055 mm (length x width x height). The motorcycle is also expected to weigh considerably less than other Royal Enfield offerings built on the J-platform.