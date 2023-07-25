Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in less than a year

The Hunter 350 has been a huge success for Royal Enfield, as it has managed to attract both existing and new customers with its appealing design, features and affordability. This bike has also helped the company expand its market share and reach in the domestic as well as international markets.

Royal Enfield, the iconic motorcycle brand, has announced that it has achieved a milestone of selling more than 2 lakh units of its compact roadster, the Hunter 350, in less than a year of its launch. The Hunter 350, which was launched in August 2022, is the most affordable of the J-platform motorcycles, which also include the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

The Hunter 350 reached the first lakh sales in February 2023, within six months of its debut. The second lakh sales came even faster, in just five months from then.

Design

The Hunter 350 has a distinctive neo-retro design that sets it apart from the traditional RE models. It bears some resemblance to the Triumph Street Twin, but has enough unique elements to carve out an identity of its own.

The Hunter 350 is also noticeably more compact and lighter than its siblings, with a shorter wheelbase, lower seat height, and less kerb weight. It also has a lot of new components that are not shared with any other current RE model, such as the wheels, suspension, handlebars, exhaust system, and chassis.

Variants

The Hunter 350 is available in two variants - Retro and Metro. The Retro variant is the base model, priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, while the Metro variant is the higher-end model, priced between Rs 1.69 lakh and Rs 1.74 lakh depending on the colour option. The difference in price is justified by the difference in features and specifications between the two variants.

The Metro variant gets alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, dual-channel ABS, rear disc brake, LED tail-lamp, and a more advanced instrument cluster than the Retro variant, which gets wire-spoke wheels, tubed tyres, single-channel ABS, rear drum brake, halogen tail-lamp, and a more basic instrument cluster.

Powertrain

Both variants of the Hunter 350 are powered by the same 349cc J-platform engine that also powers the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The engine produces 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm at 4,000rpm and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine is known for its smooth performance and refined sound.

Rivals

The Hunter 350 competes with other neo-retro roadsters such as the Honda CB350RS, the Jawa Forty-Two, and the Yezdi Roadster. The Hunter 350 has been a huge success for Royal Enfield, as it has managed to attract both existing and new customers with its appealing design, features, performance, and affordability. The Hunter 350 has also helped Royal Enfield expand its market share and reach in the domestic as well as international markets.

The bike has been a hit not only in the big cities but also in smaller towns across India. Hunter has expanded its presence in countries such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Brazil will be the next to welcome the Hunter.