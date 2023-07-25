CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeauto NewsRoyal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in less than a year

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in less than a year

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in less than a year
    3 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Vivek Dubey  Jul 25, 2023 3:12:20 PM IST (Updated)

    The Hunter 350 has been a huge success for Royal Enfield, as it has managed to attract both existing and new customers with its appealing design, features and affordability. This bike has also helped the company expand its market share and reach in the domestic as well as international markets.

    Royal Enfield, the iconic motorcycle brand, has announced that it has achieved a milestone of selling more than 2 lakh units of its compact roadster, the Hunter 350, in less than a year of its launch. The Hunter 350, which was launched in August 2022, is the most affordable of the J-platform motorcycles, which also include the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

    The Hunter 350 reached the first lakh sales in February 2023, within six months of its debut. The second lakh sales came even faster, in just five months from then.
    Design
    The Hunter 350 has a distinctive neo-retro design that sets it apart from the traditional RE models. It bears some resemblance to the Triumph Street Twin, but has enough unique elements to carve out an identity of its own.
    The Hunter 350 is also noticeably more compact and lighter than its siblings, with a shorter wheelbase, lower seat height, and less kerb weight. It also has a lot of new components that are not shared with any other current RE model, such as the wheels, suspension, handlebars, exhaust system, and chassis.
    Variants
    The Hunter 350 is available in two variants - Retro and Metro. The Retro variant is the base model, priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, while the Metro variant is the higher-end model, priced between Rs 1.69 lakh and Rs 1.74 lakh depending on the colour option. The difference in price is justified by the difference in features and specifications between the two variants.
    Also Read: Honda Elevate SUV: Fuel efficiency, launch date and more revealed 
    The Metro variant gets alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, dual-channel ABS, rear disc brake, LED tail-lamp, and a more advanced instrument cluster than the Retro variant, which gets wire-spoke wheels, tubed tyres, single-channel ABS, rear drum brake, halogen tail-lamp, and a more basic instrument cluster.
    Powertrain
    Both variants of the Hunter 350 are powered by the same 349cc J-platform engine that also powers the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The engine produces 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm at 4,000rpm and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine is known for its smooth performance and refined sound.
    Rivals
    The Hunter 350 competes with other neo-retro roadsters such as the Honda CB350RS, the Jawa Forty-Two, and the Yezdi Roadster. The Hunter 350 has been a huge success for Royal Enfield, as it has managed to attract both existing and new customers with its appealing design, features, performance, and affordability. The Hunter 350 has also helped Royal Enfield expand its market share and reach in the domestic as well as international markets.
    The bike has been a hit not only in the big cities but also in smaller towns across India. Hunter has expanded its presence in countries such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Brazil will be the next to welcome the Hunter.
    Also Read: Indian govt seeks Rs 469 cr from 7 electric two-wheeler makers for non-compliance with FAME II
    First Published: Jul 25, 2023 2:42 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bike sales reportRoyal Enfield

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X