Royal Enfield EV launch only in 2025, company isn't in a 'tearing hurry', says Siddhartha Lal

Royal Enfield may still be a good 24 months away from launching its first electric bike as the company isn't in a "desperate or tearing hurry" to launch one, said Eicher Motors MD, Siddhartha Lal.

Speaking to journalists on the eve of the launch of Royal Enfield's new Bullet 350, Lal said that the company already has EVs in various stages of development but wants to test and refine them further.

"All players have EV products out in the market, but none of it is selling," said Lal, the MD and CEO at Eicher Motors Ltd, "It isn't enough to launch an electric vehicle, it's also important to help consumers understand it — we will come out with an EV product only when our consumers fully understand it."

Despite Royal Enfield's measured approach to launch, Lal said that he expects its first EV to be ready for launch by 2025.

"We have been working day and night to launch it; we don't want to launch just any product but an amazing one," he added, "We expect to launch an EV by 2025... we are still 24 months away from our launch, we want to take time to test and refine it more."

Open to new EV distribution strategies

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is brainstorming distribution strategies for its EV products, but hasn't chosen an approach just yet.

"We are evaluating our distribution options for sale of EVs," said B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, "We take time to think through our options before we say yes to a plan."

Responding to CNBC-TV18's question over whether Royal Enfield could look at separate dealerships or even a separate company to sell electric bikes, Lal said the company is still open to all possibilities: "We have a very strong distribution network, but are also looking at alternative ideas as well, which we can evaluate."

The company, however, has ruled out raising money to fund its EV business. "We have so much money that we don't expect to raise separate money for this business," said Lal.

The company along with its parent, Eicher Motors, has applied for PLI or a performance-linked incentive, which puts its investment in the EV business at approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Lal added that Royal Enfield will be looking at a renewed approach to marketing EVs, and it was by no means a "one-for-one" equation.

"We really believe EVs have a space for themselves," he said, "It is impossible to plan on taking a petrol motorcycle and then think about electrifying it. We have invested in strong technical and commercial teams for our EV offerings."

'No investment in capacity expansion, can expand on demand'

While Royal Enfield's manufacturing footprint is between 1 million and 1.2 million units, annually, Govindarajan ruled out any possibility of any further big-ticket investment in capacity expansion.

"We have cracked the code on modular increases to capacity and are confident of increasing capacity whenever we like without new land acquisition," the CEO said, "We do not plan to invest heavily on capacity investment in the near future.

The company, instead, will focus on investing big bucks in emerging markets that want to move to premium products, Lal said, adding that Royal Enfield was more focused on growth than margins.

"There is a bit more pressure on wallets in Western markets that want to downsize, whereas markets like India and other similar markets want to make a move to premium products," he explained, We want to position ourselves to serve both these markets."

'Not actively ceding market share to new competition'

At Eicher Motors' Q1 earnings call, Siddhartha Lal said that his company was expecting new competition in the fast-moving mid-size category (250cc to 740cc) to see Royal Enfield's market share fall from 90 percent to between 80 and 85 percent in the medium-to-long term.

"If we are at 90-plus percent market share, there can only be one way we are going to go; but we are not actively ceding market share even after competition gets into the fray," said Lal

"We want to be honest with ourselves," he added, "We won't be upset if we fall down to 89 percent market share — we take our competition seriously but take our customers more seriously."

Royal Enfield will continue to invest in brands like the Hunter and the new Bullet 350 in its attempt to grow the market and capture more share, Lal said.