Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at starting price of Rs 1.84 lakh; Check details

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Wednesday launched its all-new much-awaited Royal Enfield Classic 350 at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 1.84 lakh. Bookings will open from 6 PM today.

The new generation Royal Enfield is an upgrade to the best-selling Classic 350 model, which makes for about 80 percent of the two-wheeler manufacturer's sales in India.

The new Royal Enfield is powered by a 350 cc J-platform engine — the same as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 . The engine will deliver 20 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

In the run-up to the launch of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, the company ran a campaign — #BeReborn — on social media platforms.

The company has already sold over 3 million 'Classics 350' models worldwide and the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to carry forward the legacy.