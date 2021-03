The Ministry of Road Transport on Friday published draft rules which would make government vehicles ineligible for registration renewal after 15 years. The new rules are likely to come into effect from 1st April 2022.

The rules would also apply to state governments, municipal corporations, state transport undertakings, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies.

The move is set to pave the way for scrapping of government vehicles older than 15 years. Recently while proposing a green tax on older polluting vehicles, the ministry had also proposed a scrapping policy for government vehicles older than 15 years.

The move comes at a time when the government is set to issue a scrapping policy along with guidelines for setting up scrapping and fitness centres. The scrapping policy would come with a mix of incentives and disincentives to encourage scrapping. While the MoRTH would waive off registration charges, it would also urge states to give a rebate on road tax and recommend OEM's to give a discount of up to 5 percent to customers who have scrapped their old vehicle.