  • Road transport ministry allows vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers

Road transport ministry allows vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers

By PTI  IST (Published)
Road transport ministry allows vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers
The ministry of road transport and highways has allowed rigid vehicles as well as trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin, an official statement said on Sunday. This will enhance the carriage capacity by 40-50 percent, according to the statement.
"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25, 2022, to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin," it said.
In a separate notification, the ministry said cash vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016).
This will facilitate manufacture, tyre approval testing and registration of cash vans as special purpose vehicles.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
