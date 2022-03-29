Road ministry asks CFEES to investigate Ola and Okinawa electric scooter fire cases

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has requested the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to investigate the fire and explosion cases in the electric scooters of Ola and Okinawa, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The ministry has written to CFEES to investigate the circumstances leading to the fire incidents in Ola and Okinawa e-scooters, the sources said. It has asked CFEES to submit findings of investigation report, along with remedial measures for improvement in each of the two cases, they added.

An early action has been solicited by the ministry from CFEES in this matter, as per the sources.

Delhi-based CFEES comes under the SAM (System Analysis and Modelling) cluster of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs.