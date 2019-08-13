Auto
Rising yen to hurt margins of Maruti Suzuki
Updated : August 13, 2019 03:31 PM IST
The currency impact is in the form of higher cost of raw material sourced from the parent company
Maruti aims to bring down its yen exposure to zero in the next couple of years
