Carmakers are slowly leaving the pandemic woes behind. February 2021 has been a fruitful month if you compare it with last year, when the COVID-19 outbreak was yet to happen in India. This February, around 3,08,593 passenger vehicles were sold, 23.1 percent higher than the sales figure of February 2020.

While Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors retained the top three spots with a total sales of 1,44,761, 51,600 and 27,224 units respectively this February, Kia Motors India, with less than three years of operations here, has become the fourth-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in the country.

The South Korean carmaker retailed 16,702 units, as compared to 15,644 cars it sold in February 2020. It left behind Mahindra and Mahindra, which managed to sell 15,380 units, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which sold 14,069 cars. Kia took the lead over Mahindra with a margin of 1,058 units. Toyota Kirloskar’s figures dipped as low as its August 2018 numbers.

As far as SUVs are concerned, Kia, along with Hundai dominated the space as early as January. Kia currently has three products in its India portfolio — Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. Sonet, Kia’s latest offering launched last September, has emerged as a bestseller with its sporty profile and some of the latest and segment-best features.

Meanwhile, Renault and Honda Cars India were at seventh and eighth spots with total sales of 11,043 and 9,324 units respectively. Ford India witnessed a sales decline of 17.7 percent. The American carmaker retailed 5,775 units last month compared to 7,019 in February 2020.

MG Motor India, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, despite being at the ninth spot, recorded its highest monthly sales of 4,329 units in February 2021.

Nissan India also registered a significant jump with wholesale of 4,244 units against 1,028 in February 2020. The newly launched Magnite emerged as a volume generator for the Japanese carmaker. The company said it delivered over 6,500 units of the Nissan Magnite since its launch. According to the company, the subcompact SUV has gathered over 40,000 bookings so far.