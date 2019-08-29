Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle launched. Check variants, prices, features

Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp has launched its first ever electric motorcycle, the Revolt RV400 and an entry-level offering, RV300 on Wednesday.

Revolt, owned by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, started pre-bookings in July, when customers could book it for a token amount of Rs 1,000. The bikes are offered as part of a subscription service called Motorcycle as a Service (MaaS), and cannot be bought at once. The prices start at Rs 2,999 per month, and bookings opened on Thursday.

While the Revolt RV300 is available for Rs 2,999 per month (for 37 months), the RV400 has two different pricing options. The base RV400 model starts at Rs 3,499 a month (for 37 months), while the premium variant begins at Rs 3,999 (for 37 months).

The motorbikes are available only through the My Revolt Plan, without down payments or leases. The 37-month plans mean the final price will be Rs 1.1 lakh for the RV300, Rs 1.29 lakh for the base RV400, and Rs 1.47 lakh for the premium version of the RV400.

The RV400 has a 72V, 3.24 KWh lithium-ion battery, which powers a 3KW electric motor, while the RV300 possesses a 60V, 2.7 KWh battery powering a 1.5KW hub motor. Both have upside-down (reverse telescopic) forks for suspension, and are automatic intelligence- and voice-enabled, a first for a motorcycle in India.

Coming with an unlimited battery warranty of eight years, the company claims it can last 150,000 kilometres. All models come with a smart key that can lock, unlock, remote start and even locate the bike. An on-board charger helps recharge the battery on any conventional 15 Ampere power socket in less than four hours. The battery pack is removable and a portable charger is provided, while Revolt will build a network of battery swap locations to swap recharged batteries for a nominal cost.

The bikes come fitted with a 4G LTE SIM for internet and cloud-based features, along with a Revolt mobile app that offers features like navigation, real-time diagnostics and information, anti-theft capability, and doorstep battery delivery, among others. They have three riding modes: Eco, City and Sport, which limit top speeds accordingly.

The company claims it them be the first artificial intelligence-enabled bikes in the country.

The bike-maker also previewed a connected helmet with a microphone (sold separately), which will be equipped with Google’s voice-enabled technology and help start the bike with the command, “Revolt, start”.

The RV400 has both combination and regenerative braking systems, and has a ground clearance of 215 mm. The Eco, City and Sport modes restrict the top speed to 45 kmph, 65 kmph and 85 kmph, and the bike’s range varies between 180 km, 110 km and 80 km, respectively.