Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle launched. Check variants, prices, features

Updated : August 29, 2019 01:46 PM IST

Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp has launched its first ever electric motorcycle, the Revolt RV400 and an entry-level offering, RV300 on Wednesday.
The bikes are offered as part of a subscription service called Motorcycle as a Service (MaaS), and cannot be bought at once. The prices start at Rs 2,999 per month, and bookings opened on Thursday.
While the Revolt RV300 is available for Rs 2,999 per month (for 37 months), the RV400 has two different pricing options. The base RV400 model starts at Rs 3,499 a month (for 37 months), while the premium variant begins at Rs 3,999 (for 37 months).
