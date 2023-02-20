The Revolt RV 400, in terms of features, comes equipped with a full-LCD instrument cluster and 4G connectivity. The bike can also be paired to a smartphone via the Revolt app to check details like travel history, battery health, range and nearest swap station.

Rattanindia Group’s electric vehicle (EV) company Revolt Motors on Monday announced the re-opening of bookings for its AI-enabled RV400 bike. The Revolt RV 400, the country’s first electric motorcycle, comes equipped with a swappable battery pack and offers performance equivalent to a 125-cc petrol-powered bike.

The company, in a statement, said the bookings would reopen on February 22 and will cost Rs 2,499 as a token amount. Deliveries are likely to begin by March 31, 2023. The electric bike gets its juices through a 72V 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery, that can be charged within 4.5 hours using a 15A socket.

The battery works in conjunction with a 3kW motor, generating 54Nm of torque. The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI-certified range of 156km and a top speed of 85kph. In terms of localisation, Revolt is targeting the 100 percent mark by end-FY2020.

For optimum security, the e-bike also features a keyless ignition. Another unique feature of the EV is its artificial ‘engine note,’ which plays an artificial engine sound through the in-built speakers in the motorcycle.

The Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle’s suspension components comprise an inverted front fork and mono-shock at the rear with screw-type preload adjustability. The electric bike also gets a 240mm disc on both ends with CBS as standard.

Revolt Motors, which was recently fully acquired by RattanIndia Enterprises, has invested heavily in the supply chain and ramped up the production capacity at its world-class manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana.