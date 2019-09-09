Auto
Reverse Gear: August auto sales slump 23.55%
Updated : September 09, 2019 12:07 PM IST
The industry which is suffering from high GST rate and lack of adequate liquidity had recorded a slump of 18.71 percent in July, the highest monthly sales de-growth in the last 19 years.
In the commercial vehicle segment, sales were down by 38.71 percent to 51, 897 units.
Passenger vehicle sales declined by 31.57 percent in August to 196, 524 units against 287,198 units in the year-ago corresponding month.
