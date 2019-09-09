Reverse Gear: August auto sales slump 23.55%

The sales slump continued to dent the Indian automobile industry in August as the overall sectoral off-take in the domestic market plunged 23.55 percent.

The industry which is suffering from high GST rate and lack of adequate liquidity had recorded a slump of 18.71 percent in July, the highest monthly sales de-growth in the last 19 years.

On Monday, data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), showed that total sales of the Indian automobile sector declined by 23.55 percent in August to 1,821,490 units from 2,382,436 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

According to data, passenger car sales plunged by 41.09 percent to 115,957 units against 196,847 units sold in August 2018.

The utility vehicles' sale declined by 2.20 percent to 71,478, whereas van's off-take went down by 47.36 percent to 9,089 units against the year-ago month.

Overall, passenger vehicle sales declined by 31.57 percent in August to 196, 524 units against 287,198 units in the year-ago corresponding month.