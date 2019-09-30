#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Retail inventories remain high despite automakers taking production cuts

Updated : September 30, 2019 10:16 PM IST

Tata Motors dealerships continue to report inventories up to 60 days in September
For Mahindra and Mahindra, inventories have corrected a bit to 45-50 days on average
For Maruti Suzuki, inventories with dealerships in the northern and western regions have come down to an average of 35 days
