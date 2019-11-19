Retail auto sales in 42-day festive period flat compared to last year's: FADA
Updated : November 19, 2019 01:44 PM IST
Festive period sales spread over 42 days this year, vis-a-vis last year, were not so positive, with a flat 1 percent growth for passenger vehicles, and a 2 percent decline for two-wheelers.
The festive season this year was rare as both Navratri and Diwali fell in October itself.
