      Rentals up 13-15% for full truck load multi-axle goods carriers in June: IFTRT

      Rentals up 13-15% for full truck load multi-axle goods carriers in June: IFTRT

      By Sonia Shenoy | IST (Published)
      The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) has released data on truck rentals and it has been subdued for the past few months. However, rentals picked up 13 to 15 percent for full truck load multi-axle goods carriers in June.

      The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) has released data on truck rentals and it has been subdued for the past few months.
      However, rentals picked up 13 to 15 percent for full truck load multi-axle goods carriers in June.
      Rentals have gone up on leading truck routes, absorbing diesel and the tyre price hikes.
      So it is positive for fleet operators, truck owners and companies like Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors.
      According to IFTRT, factory output is up by 25-30 percent, import-export trade is up by 40-50 percent, infrastructure, construction and road projects have picked up rapid pace. Truck fleet utilisation has risen to 75 percent from 65 percent and full-round trips on truck routes have gone up by 20-30 percent.
      (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
      Euro-Rupee88.46200.30800.35
      Pound-Rupee102.85200.03400.03
      Rupee-100 Yen0.66930.00030.05
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
