Renault's Dacia to join Dakar Rally with Sébastien Loeb and Aramco e-fuel

Renault group’s low-cost brand Dacia, known for its affordable and robust vehicles, has announced its entry into the World Rally-Raid Championship in 2025, with the Dakar Rally as its ultimate goal.

The Dakar Rally is one of the most challenging and diverse motorsport events in the world, attracting more than 60 nationalities and 500 adventurers every year. Dacia says the rally is a perfect fit for its brand DNA, which balances rationality and emotion.

Dacia will compete with a four-wheel drive prototype that will run on synthetic fuel supplied by oil giant Saudi Aramco. This synthetic fuel is claimed to be produced by combining renewable hydrogen with captured CO2, resulting in a lower-carbon alternative to conventional fuels.