Auto
Renault Triber launched starting at 4.95 lakhs. Check variants, price, features
Updated : August 28, 2019 01:00 PM IST
French automaker Renault has launched its newest car, the Triber, a seven-seater starting at Rs 4.95 lakh.
With four variants, the Renault Triber sports a seven-seat guise, which offers modular and versatile seating layouts, making it an optional seven-seater.
Starting at Rs 4.95 lakh for the RXE model, the price goes up to Rs 6.49 lakh for the top-end RXZ variant. The RXL is available for Rs 5.49 lakh and the RXT for Rs 5.99 lakh.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more