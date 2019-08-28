Renault Triber launched starting at 4.95 lakhs. Check variants, price, features

French automaker Renault has launched its newest car, the Triber, a seven-seater starting at Rs 4.95 lakh.

With four variants, the Renault Triber sports a seven-seat guise, which offers modular and versatile seating layouts, making it an optional seven-seater, according to the company. The independent seats in the third row will be removable, while the second raw is sliding, foldable, reclining, and can be tumbled too.

Starting at Rs 4.95 lakh for the RXE model, the price goes up to Rs 6.49 lakh for the top-end RXZ variant. The RXL is available for Rs 5.49 lakh and the RXT for Rs 5.99 lakh.

Powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, the mileage stands at 20 kilometres per litre of fuel. Renault is expected to unveil a turbocharged version of the 1.0-litre petrol engine later.

The Triber has an 8.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities, AC vents and 12V charging sockets in all three rows, keyless entry with a push-button start/stop, and power windows.

All models come with three-point seatbelts on all rows, anti-lock braking systems, reverse parking sensors, and at least two airbags. The flagship variants house front-side airbags and a rear parking camera.