Renault reopens select dealerships, service centres across country

Updated : May 11, 2020 04:44 PM IST

Renault India has opened more than 194 showrooms and workshops in line with the new safety protocols and the remaining touchpoints will be opened in a phase-wise manner based on permissions from the local authorities, the company said in a statement.
