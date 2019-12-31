Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, awaiting trial in Japan, is in Beirut
Updated : December 31, 2019 08:35 AM IST
Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was grounded in Japan while awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, was in Lebanon as of Monday, a person close to Ghosn told Reuters.
The person, who declined to be identified, did not elaborate on how Ghosn reached Lebanon and said the former Nissan chairman — who is out on bail with conditions including handing his passport in to Japanese authorities - would issue a statement "soon".
Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport shortly after his private jet touched down on November 19, 2018. He faces four charges—which he denies—including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.
