Renault, Mitsubishi, Nissan Motors to jointly manufacture EVs: Report

Renault, Nissan Motors and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will soon collaborate for the development of electric vehicles.

According to news agency Reuters, the three leading car manufacturers under the collaboration named Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance are expected to reveal their electric vehicle (EV) plans on January 27.

The automobile giants also aim to triple their investment in joint EV development. According to Reuters, the three companies are expected to unveil a plan, on January 27, to invest more than €20 billion ($23 billion) in EV development over the next five years.

The automakers claim that by 2030, the alliance will have developed more than 30 new EVs based on five common platforms.

These five EV platforms are expected to account for 90 percent of all EVs manufactured by these automakers until 2030.

The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance has already made four common EV platforms. While one electric platform supports EVs such as the Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane, the other one powers the Dacia cars from Renault as well as vehicles from Dongfeng, Nissan's China partner.

The two remaining platforms are designed for micro-minis, known as "kei cars" in Japan.

The fifth platform, which Renault is said to be developing, will most probably be used later. The EV platform, dubbed CMFB-EV, is expected to power the upcoming Nissan Micra EV as well as a new electric car from Renault in future.

The three brands are also expected to share batteries and other EV components. The automakers will save a lot of funds on battery production as a result of this. They are also expected to analyse solid-state lithium-ion battery technology , which Nissan is developing.

Earlier this year, Nissan announced that it will expand its EV plans by unveiling 23 EVs by 2030.

The Japanese automaker wants half of its cars to be electric by 2030. Renault has also asserted that it will become fully electric in Europe by 2030.