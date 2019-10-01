Auto
Renault Kwid facelift launched. Check price, features here
Updated : October 01, 2019 03:36 PM IST
Renault has launched the latest iteration of Kwid in India priced at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom).
The model can be booked through Renault’s website for Rs 5,000.
The new Kwid will be available in five trims: standard, RxE, RxL, RxT and Climber and comes with two petrol engine options.
