Renault Kwid facelift launched. Check price, features here

Renault has launched the latest iteration of Kwid in India priced at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version of Kwid comes a day after the launch of Maruti Suzuki's mini-SUV S-Presso on Monday.

The new Kwid will be available in five trims: standard, RxE, RxL, RxT and Climber and comes with two petrol engine options.

The model can be booked through Renault’s website for Rs 5,000.

Features and specifications

The new Kwid's exterior is quite similar to its recently-launched electric sibling. It also comes with a split headlamp setup similar to the MG Hector and Tata Harrier SUVs.

On the interior front, the car will come in six different paint options that include Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue.

It will feature a much larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.