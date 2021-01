The Renault Kiger, the sub-4 metre compact SUV, will be unveiled today. With the Kiger, the French carmaker makes its foray into the competitive compact SUV segment that’s littered with options galore. It will face tough competition from many contenders, including Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra KUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Toyota Urban Cruiser. The SUV will be manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The company is pinning a lot of hopes on Kiger to become a hit. The price of the SUV will be announced soon.

Design & features

The Kiger comes in an eye-catching design and is packed with features inside the cabin. These are two of the factors that usually influence many buyers in the sub-compact SUV segment. Going by the photos, the latest offering from Renault looks like one of the best-looking products ever from the carmaker. On the exterior, the SUV has a floating roof design, split headlights, tri-LED projectors, C-shaped LED taillights and alloy wheels.

Engine

Renault will offer the SUV with petrol engines only. The Kiger is likely to have a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol, the same as Nissan Magnite. It would generate 72Ps and 96Nm of torque. The engine will include a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Competitive pricing?

By looking at Renault’s portfolio in India, it can be said that the company has a penchant for competitive pricing. Though the Kiger may not be the most affordable in its segment, thanks to its features, we can expect Renault to price the car competitively.

More sales outlets