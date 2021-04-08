  • SENSEX
Renault India-Mahindra CERO announce partnership for vehicle scrapping

Updated : April 08, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Initially, the scheme will be launched in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.
Customers can scrap their old vehicles and get attractive benefits on new purchases in exchange at Renault dealerships.
Published : April 08, 2021 04:41 PM IST

