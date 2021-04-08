Renault India-Mahindra CERO announce partnership for vehicle scrapping

French automaker Renault on Wednesday announced a partnership with Mahindra CERO for the scrapping of old vehicles.

The scheme will initially be launched in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. The potential customers can now scrap their old vehicles and get attractive benefits on their new purchases in exchange at Renault dealerships.

The SUV major, Mahindra and Mahindra recently formed a partnership with MSTC, a government of India enterprise, to establish Mahindra CERO, India’s first scrap vehicle recycling company.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on March 18 had announced the vehicle scrapping policy. According to the policy, the registration of private vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years will be automatically cancelled in absence of a fitness certificate.

Renault India’s new initiative on scrapping old vehicles is almost similar to the scheme offered by Mahindra and Mahindra.

Anyone can bring an old or out of life vehicle of any brand to Renault’s authorised dealerships to get a fair scrap evaluation and additional benefits over the existing monthly offers on the products including Kwid, Triber and Duster.

The Mahindra CERO recycling units will handle the entire process from evaluation to scrapping of vehicles. The vehicle owners need not to go through the hassle of visiting RTOs, the required de-registration and destruction certificate will be arranged by Mahindra CERO.

The old two-wheelers can also be handed over for scrapping at Renault dealerships. The owners will get a 7.9 percent rate of interest from Renault finance on the purchase of new Renault products.

According to the partnership norms, Mahindra CERO will deal with the vehicle scrapping process as per its zero-waste, zero-pollution policy while Renault will offer exclusive benefits to the customers on new purchases.