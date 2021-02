Automaker Renault India said on Tuesday (February 10) that mass production of its latest compact SUV Kiger has commenced at its Chennai facility and that is has dispatched the vehicle to over 500 dealerships across the country for customers to get a feel of the car.

"Renault India has commenced the mass production of its brand new compact SUV Renault KIGER at its world-leading manufacturing facility in Chennai…Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionary products to be first launched in India, followed by other markets," the company said in a release.

Last year, Renault India stated that it will expand its product range with Kiger, a sub-4 metre SUV built on the Triber platform -- another SUV from Renault, which is powered by a new turbo petrol engine.

"Renault Kiger is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault Kiger will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world," Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations had said in November.

According to Renault India, the Kiger will be the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first after Kwid and Triber.